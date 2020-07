Caruso has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign to encourage guests in a fun and rewarding way to wear face coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. Employees of The Grove, The Americana at Brand and Palisades Village will surprise people who adhere to health and safety standards with small gifts and unexpected treats during their visit, including complimentary parking.

At The Grove, guests who are selected may receive free parking, a Sprinkles cupcake, iced coffee or a fresh pastry. Guests at The Americana at Brand may also receive free See’s candy in addition to free parking, cupcakes and iced coffee. Employees at Palisades Village will provide free parking, McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream, Alfred’s Iced Coffee and fresh pastries from Edo Little Bites.

The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Drive. For information, call (323)900-8080, or visit thegrovela.com.