Millena Gay will host an online program with the Robey Theatre Company’s Co-Founders Danny Glover and Ben Guillory on Saturday, July 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event, “Let’s Talk,” is the first of six planned virtual events.

Glover is an international film star with over 150 screen credits. Guillory is an award-winning director and actor. The Robey Theatre Company, named after actor and activist Paul Robeson, was founded by Glover and Guillory 26 years ago with a mission to dramatically depict the lives and stories of the Black Diaspora.

Topics will include the current state of theater, especially Black theater; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on theater; racial tensions ignited by the appalling deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Ahmaud Arbery, and how the theater community can respond. A live Q&A session will follow the discussion.

RSVP by emailing office@robeytheatrecompany.org. After reservations are made, an exclusive Zoom link will be sent. Registration will be limited. The event will be recorded and available for viewing on The Robey Theatre Company’s youtube Channel beginning on Friday, July 10. For information, visit robeytheatrecompany.org.