Dine under the stars at Della Terra

The neighborhood Italian restaurant Della Terra has completely transformed their back alley into a outdoor dining patio that takes diners back in time with an old Hollywood feel. The New York skyline mural pays homage to founder Michael Simhai’s New York roots. The front patio is also available for guests to dine in a safe and comfortable environment. Order one of their appetizers, pizzas, salads, calazones, pasta, risotto and grilled brochettes. For takeout and delivery, go online to receive a free glass of red wine or white wine with every $30 spent. 7675 Beverly Blvd., (323)933-7675.

Rooftop dining at Terra

Up on the rooftop of Eataly, Terra is open offering dishes from their wood-burning Italian grill and a botanical gin and tonic menu. Choose from a selection of refreshing cocktails to pair with the dishes while looking out at the view of Century City and beyond. Tables are farther apart to ensure social distancing, and only you will touch your table, your chair, your utensils, your menu and your glass. The team sanitizes tables between seatings according to CDC protocol. Choose a classic gin and tonic or one with a contemporary, botanical flair made with tonic infused with yuzu, elderflower and grapefruit. Then, garnish with fresh herbs like rosemary, sage and thyme along with seasonal cucumbers and blackberries for your ideal combination. Be sure to wear your mask before and after your meal. Terra strongly recommends cashless payment. Reservations are required to dine at Terra. Visit OpenTable to reserve a table. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., (213)310-8008.

Tamales Elena y Antojitos opens

Owner and chef Maria Elena Lorenzo has been a street vendor and food truck operator for almost 30 years, and now she has opened the only restaurant in L.A. owned by an Afro-Mexican family. Her husband and daughters join her in preparing menu items in the style found in the Mexican state of Guerrero. Dishes include pozoles, fish empanadas, seafood cocktails and banana-leaf tamales. Every Thursday, the restaurant will feature red, green and white pozole, along with their vegan elopozole made with Guerreran sweet corn. Their authentic fare is topped with queso fresco, chicharrones, spices, chiles, avocado, shredded cabbage, chopped onions and radishes. Everything can be safely ordered through the drive-thru window for takeaway. 8101 Garfield Ave., Bell Gardens, (323)919-2509.

Al fresco patio at Rustic Canyon

One of Santa Monica’s favorite restaurants has transformed its back parking lot into a romantic dining setting. Guests walk through the alley, past three murals painted by local artist Ruben Rojas, and turn right. There are wall dividers, bistro lights, shade, potted plants and some heat lamps to add to guests’ comfort. The restaurant also offers three sidewalk tables out front for diners to enjoy the Michelin star-level food, wine and service. For those not comfortable dining out yet, chef Andy Doubrava and team offer curated Tock takeout dinners made for one to six people. For $49 a dinner, diners receive a few choices for each of their three courses. Highlights include beets and berries, and roasted Autonomy Farms chicken with salsa verde, Munak’s tomatoes with fig leaf oil and almonds. There is also an à la carte menu, and wine, beer and cocktails are available for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery. exploretock.com/rusticcanyon. 1119 Wilshire Blvd., (310)393-7050.

More outdoor seating at Birdie G’s

The hidden oasis in Santa Monica offers one of the largest dining areas on the Westside with about 30 tables spaced 6 feet apart. Birdie G’s is offering three-course Tock dinners for $49 per person that can be made for one to 10 people. Menu items might feature Koji-rubbed flatiron steak with creamed summer greens and artichoke miso, and a rose petal pie. Tucked away within Santa Monica’s historic Bergamot Station, Birdie G’s offers American comfort food utilizing local, organic and sustainable ingredients. exploretock.com/birdiegsla. 2421 Michigan Ave., (310)310-3616.

Tallula’s Margarita Garden

Sit in one of the socially distanced, spaced-out tables in the parking lot, now named the Margarita Garden. Catch cooling ocean breezes for brunch or dinner and relax after a bike ride on the beach path. Now open for outside dining during weekend brunch for walk-ins only from noon to 3:30 p.m. Dinner reservations are required and can be made through Tallula’s website and Resy from 5 to 9 p.m. Go online to see the menu and special takeout offerings, including cocktails for four to eight people, beer and wine. Place your order over the phone starting at 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday and after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Pay via credit card, and then pull up to the parking lot and the valet will direct you to your pickup location. Delivery is also available through ChowNow, Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and Caviar. 118 Entrada Drive, (310)526-0027.

Milo SRO New York-style pizza

Now guests have a choice between 14-inch and 18-inch size pizzas that can also be made gluten-free and Sicilian-style. They make everything using organic, non-GMO and locally sourced ingredients including fresh salads and mini garlic knots. For curbside pickup, park at one of the two metered spots in front and call the restaurant. A staff member will bring your order out to you. They also have walk-up takeout and provide delivery through a variety of online platforms. 826 Pico Blvd., (310)392-0706.

Ms Chi Cafe reopens

Chef Shirley Chung reopened her cafe last Thursday for takeout, delivery and limited patio seating. This star of Bravo’s “Top Chef” showcases progressive Chinese-American cuisine. Her culinary creations are inspired by traditional authentic Northern-style dumplings, noodle bowls, fried rice, specialty boba, milk teas and coffee drinks. Some of her house-made specialities include Mr. Chi Chinese-spiced pastrami and scallion pancake sandwich, plus her famous dish from “Top Chef” – jumbo cheeseburger potstickers with tomato-bacon jam. She is also serving her tea-smoked duck. Dining hours are lunch and brunch starting on Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., and dinner Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m. 3829 Main St., Culver City, (424)361-5225.

June poolside food and beverage venues

The two onsite restaurants helmed by Steve Livigni from the award-winning Scopa offer cuisine inspired by a road trip Livigni took from Santa Barbara and Northern Baja, Mexico. The breezy Baja-inspired Caravan Swim Club is a poolside gathering place offering cauliflower nachos and refreshing cabana drinks, seasonal charcuterie and a raw bar with biodynamic wines, craft beer and small-batch tequilas. Sit around a fire pit or at the laid-back lounge area while enjoying music, food and beverages. Come early for coffee, fresh baked pastries and breakfast fare or arrive for lunch, snacks or a light dinner. The all-day restaurant Scenic Route offers Mexico-meets-Cali favorites like fish tacos, organic burgers and fresh salads paired with beverages from natural winemakers, craft breweries and small distilleries. Reserve a spot on Open Table. Takeaway can be ordered on Postmates. 8639 Lincoln Blvd., (310)645-0400.

Sol Mexican Cocina

Inspired by the best of coastal Baja California, Sol’s kitchen puts a unique spin on fresh, made from scratch healthy Mexican food. With over 100 tequila and mezcal labels, Sol is one of the best places to celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24. Starting July 20, SOL offers a special cocktail, the Summer Wind, made with Casa Noble Reposado, white peach, lime and agave. Enjoy with antojitos, ensaladas, mariscos, specialty tacos, tortas, quesadillas and burritos. 12775 Millennium Drive, #160, (424)289-0066.

National Tequila Day at the Independence

Friday, July 24, the Independence, is serving $6 margaritas and palomas all day on their outdoor patio just steps from the beach. The newly renovated restaurant has implemented 45 steps of safety for the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure guests and staff safety. 205 Broadway, (310)458-2500.

El Torito MDR

Sip a pineapple Jamaica margarita on National Tequila Day tomorrow, July 24, while overlooking sailboats going out for a sail or coming back in after a day on the ocean. This tropical margarita is made with Patrón Reposado, hibiscus, pineapple, lime and agave. Enjoy with nachos, enchiladas or one of El Torito’s grilled chicken Mexican Caesar salads. 13715 Fiji Way, (310)823-8941.

The Glenmark opens new venue

The new full-service 85 guest room, artfully designed Marriott International Glenmark Hotel in Glendale opened on July 17, offering guests four distinct food and beverage options. Helmed by executive chef Tony Trujillo of Urban Kitchen Group’s Cucina Enoteca, Salt Creek Grille, Parkway Grill and Michael Mina’s Stonehill Tavern, the sophisticated and approachable signature restaurant Olia offers a modern interpretation of Mediterranean and French Provincial cuisine. Olia will initially offer takeaway items during breakfast and lunch hours. Mila, Glendale’s tallest rooftop bar offering a 4,500-square-foot oasis with views of the Los Angeles skyline and the Verdugo Mountains, is set to open next month serving tapas-style food, innovative hand-crafted cocktails and local beers. The lobby bar features carefully curated cocktails, wines and beers and will provide beverages solely for takeaway orders from Olia restaurant. Intellegensia Coffee Roasters is serving coffee and pastries.1100 N. Brand Blvd., (818)900-2701.