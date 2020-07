Burger Week continues in L.A.

Through July 18 participating Los Angeles, Long Beach and Orange County restaurants and chefs are creating innovative burger specials during Burger Week. The menus also include a variety of selections, sides and beverages. Everything from classic cheeseburgers to veggie burgers are priced at $10, $15, $20 and $25 for outdoor dining and takeout. To see the list of L.A. restaurants participating in Burger Week, visit burgerweek.com/la-burger-week.

National Hot Dog & Ice Cream Day

Dog Haus

Celebrate hot dogs with a free Haus Dog at Dog Haus starting on July 22. All registered app users can score a free Haus Dog for pickup or delivery through July 31. Download and register at app.doghaus.com, then open the app and click on the free Haus Dog. Limit one free Haus Dog per registered app user. Other menu items do not qualify, and additions or substitutions are not permitted. No cash value. Available while supplies last. doghaus.com. 3817 W. Olive Ave., (818)566-4287; 4929 Lankershim Blvd., (818)505-1033; 105 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, (626)577-4287.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Starting today, July 16, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is launching a new Watermelon Taffy flavor. This childhood candy flavor packs a sweet puckering kick with every lick. On National Ice Cream Day, July 19, take a peek at Jeni’s Instagram for a chance to win a year’s worth of ice cream for you and a friend. Score free delivery when you order four pints of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream for delivery to your door. jenis.com. 1954 Hillhurst Ave., (323)928-2668; 123 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)745-0407.

The Dolly Llama ice cream

On July 19, waffle and ice cream master the Dolly Llama is celebrating National Ice Cream Day. In partnership with Craig’s Vegan, the Dolly Llama now offers four 100% vegan, cashew milk-based flavors in addition to the concept’s signature lineup of unique, artisanal ice cream concoctions, including Ultimate Cookie Monster, cinnamon horchata, the vegan Sunset and Strawberry, and Kursten’s PB Krunch. 611 S. Spring St., (213)283-8615; 273 S. Western Ave., (213)908-5353; 14545 Ventura Blvd., (818)809-2500.

Yasso Greek Yogurt ice cream bars

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with one of Yasso’s better-for-you ice cream bars. Made from creamy Greek yogurt, these frozen treats are lower in calories and offer 5 to 7 grams of protein per serving. They’re available in over 18 varieties that include Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Coffee Chocolate Chips and decadent swirls. New to the line are four different crunchy, chocolate-dipped bar flavors. Find Yasso in the frozen section at Target, Ralphs Fresh Fare, Vons, Gelsons, Albertsons, Pavilions and Food 4 Less. Go online and receive a $1 off coupon. Visit yasso.com.

It’s berry season at Salt & Straw

Celebrate the summer with Salt & Straw’s new Berries, Berries, Berries series offering three flavors inspired by all the beautiful in-season berries available right now. New flavors include Birthday Cakes & Blackberries, a vegan Meyer Lemon Blueberries, and Goat Cheese Marionberry Habanero. Pre-order scoops and pints online, or walk up at one of the Scoop Shops to enjoy immediately or pick up to bring home. Salt & Straw ice cream can also be delivered to your door. On Sunday, July 19, when you buy three pints of ice cream, you get one free when visiting the shops for local pick up or delivery. 240 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)466-0485; 829 E. Third St., (213)988-7070; 1357 Abbot Kinney Blvd., (310)310-8429.

Veranda Al Fresco at Hotel Figueroa

The historic hotel has reopened its al fresco dining venue, Veranda Al Fresco. It’s an idyllic outdoor oasis serving an array of classic Mexico City-inspired fare. Executive chef Adrian Garcia’s new menu features street tacos, esquites, ceviche and expertly crafted cocktails. Contactless ordering via Hotel Figueroa’s new app allows guests to dine poolside, in their room or on the spacious outdoor patio. Hotel Figueroa has implemented the most stringent safety precautions, and Veranda’s tables and chairs are spaced a minimum of 6 feet apart to allow for safe distances between guests. Digital menus are provided via QR code and single-use, disposable menus are also available. All shared items and food and beverage areas will be sanitized after each use. All guests (over the age of 2) are required to wear a mask at all times when not seated. Staff will also wear masks and face shields when interacting with guests at their table. Reservations are required, and contact information for all members of your dining party will be collected for contact tracing if needed. Veranda Al Fresco is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. The restaurant offers take-away service. Visit sevenrooms.com/reservations/veranda to reserve a table. 939 S. Figueroa St., (213)627-8971.

Sajj Mediterranean new plates

The Mediterranean fast-casual concept has launched three pre-designed Sajj plates at all locations, including downtown L.A. The build-your-own format offers curated protein, vegan and customizable plates. The three chef-curated Sajj plates each include a protein, turmeric rice, salad, hummus and sauces. The Protein Plate offers a choice of steak shawarma, chicken shawarma or chicken kabob, while the Vegan Plate features a trio of sumac cauliflower, garbanzo beans and roasted eggplant as plant-based proteins. The customizable plate gives the guest a choice of protein, turmeric rice or freekeh, salad, hummus and sauces. It’s available exclusively for order ahead or delivery on the SAJJ app and website. sajjstreeteats.com. 630 W. Sixth St., (213)265-7546.