The Los Angeles Department of Transportation has extended relaxed parking enforcement regulations implemented during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

The Los Angeles City Council voted on July 1 to extend the relaxed parking enforcement, as it had previously been set to expire on July 6.

The relaxed enforcement pertains to residential street sweeping regulations and peak/rush hour and anti-gridlock zone restrictions, as well as restrictions on oversized vehicles, abandoned vehicles (72-hour rule) and expired registrations. The city will continue to observe relaxed enforcement for overnight vehicle parking.

Vehicles with recently expired preferential parking permits will be given a two-week grace period after the renewal date. The LADOT will supply a temporary, print-at-home permit to residents within preferential parking districts who have renewed permits but will not receive a new hangtag before a current permit expires.

The LADOT will also offer immediate extensions on the payment of citations, and no fine increases for failure to pay.

All other parking enforcement will continue to be enforced. For information, visit ladot.lacity.org.