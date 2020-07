After working at home all week, it’s nice to get-away on the weekend and have a meal outdoors in a picturesque spot. Sitting outside at SALT Restaurant and Bar, the onsite restaurant at the Marina Del Rey Hotel, helps diners forget about the uncertainties in the world right now. Marine breezes waft through the patio as diners sit at tables pleasantly distanced more than 6 feet from each other.

When the restaurant reopened mid-June, by reservation only, to hotel guests and locals seeking a respite and comforting meal, the staff were trained to follow local ordinances, as well as CDC and local health requirements. Servers wear mandated face masks and shields at all times, while taking orders, entering the kitchen and presenting dishes to guests.

Guests may request in their reservation to sit near one of the flickering firepits, while watching the boats unfurl their sails, and make small waves in one of the largest man-made marinas in Southern California. If reservations are full, hotel guests have the option to order from the full menu and sit on their marina view balcony to dine. The public can place an order and pick it up to take to the beach or nearby Burton Chase Park for an al fresco picnic.

Executive Chef Peter Coenen has been at the waterfront retreat in the heart of Marina Del Rey since January, before the coronavirus pandemic. Known for his global flavors and techniques, this talented chef redefines coastal cuisine with all the dishes on the menu, including his sustainable Big Glory Bay King salmon on a bed of colorful ratatouille with chopped eggplant, zucchini and tomatoes enhanced with a flavorful caper-coriander vinaigrette.

Executive Chef Coenen spent time in the kitchen of The Ritz Carlton St. Thomas, The Inn at Palmetto Bluff, and Michelin-starred restaurant Boka in Chicago. His attention to detail with presentation and flavors earned him recognition status for the 2018 StarChefs “Rising Star Chef” award. Michelin also recognized his work at Lonesome Rose with a Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2018, within one year of its opening.

He continues to tempt guests’ taste buds with interesting starters such as the seasonally-inspired and locally-sourced creamy blue crab dip with sliced watermelon radish, micro greens, dried chili seeds and crunchy triangular wontons. What makes chef’s Caesar salad unique is his use of long baby gem lettuce leaves with a savory smoked cured egg yolk and grand padano cheese, before a sprinkling of toasted buckwheat for texture. Request the housemade Caesar dressing on the side. Some of the portions on the menu are small, yet the flavor profiles make up for the size.

SALT’s bartenders are making some creative summer cocktails with names that include The Socially Distant Mule and an Aperol Afternoon Delight. There is nice craft beer selection that includes a local Hazy IPA, Indie Brewing ‘Del Rey’ and interesting Nitro Peanut Butter Stout by Belching Beaver in San Diego. Wines include Spanish, French and Californian whites and a Whispering Angel rosé. There are 5 red wines available by the glass or bottle from local California and Washington wineries.

The last dish we ordered was an English pea ravioli with goat gouda and mushroom confit. Whole cherry tomatoes, al dente English peas and a light and summery preserved lemon foam rounded out this elegant dish.

For meat eaters, the chef offers beef tartare as an appetizer, an 8 oz blue cheese crusted filet served with marble potatoes and perfectly cooked asparagus, as well as a 32 oz prime tomahawk ribeye.

We finished with a chocolatey pot de creme with an ethereal vanilla mousse, Luxardo cherries and white chocolate pearls dotting the top.

For a change of pace, make a dining reservation at SALT Restaurant and Bar by calling or booking online via Open Table. For the ultimate evening, stay overnight at the Marina Del Rey Hotel for a much-needed staycation. $$$ 13534 Bali Way, (424) 289-8223.