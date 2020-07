Ingredients:

White Sage Leaves or Fresh Sage (15 Leaves)

1 Cup Water

1 Cup White Granulated Sugar

3 Hibiscus Tea Bags

2 ounces Tequila (preferably Revel Blanco Tequila)

Club Soda (preferable) or Tonic Water

Ice

Serves 2

Instructions:

Make Hibiscus-Sage Simple Syrup: Steep 3 bags of hibiscus tea, 1 cup of boiling water and 10 sage leaves for about 10 minutes. Discard tea bags and sage, then add 1 cup of sugar and stir until sugar is dissolved.

Add ice in pint glass.

Pour 2 ounces of Hibiscus-Sage Simple Syrup.

Pour 2 ounces of Revel Blanco Tequila or any liquor of your choosing.

Shake or Stir.

Splash with club soda or tonic.

Expel sage over drink and garnish.

*For mocktail, omit alcohol and top glass with soda or tonic water.