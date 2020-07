As of July 2, the Petersen Automotive Museum will temporarily close its doors to the public in adherence to orders from the state of California and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The decision to temporarily close was made to ensure the safety of staff, patrons and volunteers, while also supporting public health officials in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

During the closure, car enthusiasts and Angelenos can enjoy free digital programs such as vault tours presented by Hagerty, garage tours and watch videos on the museum’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/PetersenMuseum.

Staff will continue to assess the COVID-19 situation and release updates by email, on the museum’s website or through social media at @petersenmuseum.

Tickets that have been purchased for admission, the vault or an event that was canceled due to the museum’s closure will be honored at a future date or money spent can be refunded or be given credit.

Contact admissions@petersen.org for assistance.

For information, visit petersen.org.