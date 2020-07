Re “Ryu calls for ‘Slow Streets’ program to become permanent,” June 25 issue

I agree with Councilman Ryu that the “Slow Streets” program should become permanent. I would recommend that Hayworth Avenue between Waring and Melrose be added to the program.

That particular stretch of street is like the Indianapolis Speedway to many drivers who use it instead of Fairfax, one-block to the east. Exiting from my driveway daily is like playing Russian roulette.

Gerald Baruch

Los Angeles