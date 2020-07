Canter’s Deli invites hungry diners to enjoy delicious pastrami sandwiches piled high on rye, available 24-hours for pick up or delivery. The deli and bakery are open and are offering all your favorite dishes. Phone in an order and pick it up or have the food delivered by Postmates. Canter’s Deli is located at 419 N. Fairfax Ave. For information, call (323)651-2030, or visit cantersdeli.com.