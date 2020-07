The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County have created Summer Nights at Home and will kick off its seventh annual Summer Nights series.

For the past seven years, NHMLAC has presented in-person summer programming, but instead of deciding to cancel this year’s summer events, NHMLAC will livestream the free festive summer program into the living room of viewers.

On July 24, viewers can learn how to make a DIY botanical cocktail, (see adjacent recipe) turn up the volume for DJ tunes, join live events including a discussion with NHMLAC staff about prehistoric life and celebrate Summer Nights with nature.

Programming will begin at 6 p.m. and begin with “The Private Life of Pleistocene Plants.” Regan E. Dunn, assistant curator at La Brea Tar Pits, Emily Lindsey, assistant curator and excavation site director at La Brea Tar Pits, and Jessie George, PhD candidate in the department of geography at UCLA will discuss the lives of Pleistocene plants and the animals that ate them at La Brea Tar Pits.

Steven Mendoza, a gallery interpreter at NHMLAC, will moderate the discussion.

Rani de Leon, Los Angeles-based DJ and cultural programmer with a combined 20 years of residences at the Virgil and Footsie’s Bar, will perform at 7 p.m. Leon will play his signature blend of eclectic sounds, jazz textures and soul music.

Staff from Post & Beam will lead the cocktail creation with a homage to the Pleistocene Garden at La Brea Tar Pits, the plants and herbs that inhabited L.A. during the Ice Age.

The next Summer Nights at Home will be organized for Aug. 7.

For information, visit nhm.org/summernights.