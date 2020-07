Thank you for the article by Cameron Kiszla on the Beverly Hills Planning Commission’s approval of the mixed-use ordinance concerning future development of the city. I believe that many, if not most residents are in favor of mixed-use development and may accept the conditions of the ordinance without realizing what is involved.

After seeing the commission’s meeting on June 19, I have questions.

If we don’t approve the ordinance now, what are the risks?

Perhaps we will be unable to comply with the California Regional Housing Needs Allocation – the requirements for which are, so far, not final. If we didn’t come up with 3,100 more residential units by 2029, the state could take control of our city’s development. Surely this is not urgent.

If we do approve the ordinance now, the State Density Bonus Program will supersede all our hard-won building standards and general plan, and the state will take control of our city’s development. If we decide thereafter we do not approve of the state’s lower or different building standards, developers could sue for their attorneys’ fees.

All the other issues seem secondary. Whose benefit is it to have the state control the city’s development? Certainly not that of Beverly Hills and its residents [but] likely that of developers.

Is there any reason to think that our city cannot create our own standards for mixed-use projects? We’ll never know if we assign the job to the state of California. We should continue to decide on each project separately.

I hope the city will not relinquish control of development in Beverly Hills by rushing to a decision.

Nancy Barth

Beverly Hills