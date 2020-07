Metro has provided updates on work in July along the first two sections of the Purple Line Extension Project, from Wilshire/Western to Century City. No work is planned on Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Crews recently finished a majority of decking along Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills, but will still be completing decking around the entrance to the future Wilshire/Rodeo subway station in July. Reeves Drive will remain closed at Wilshire Boulevard for the completion of the station entrance decking and initial excavation, and reinstallation of staging yard sound walls. The sidewalk along the south side of Wilshire Boulevard will be closed between Beverly and Reeves drives, and the sidewalk on the west side of Reeves Drive will remain closed. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Two lanes remain open in each direction on Wilshire Boulevard, but additional lane closures may be intermittently necessary between Beverly and Canon drives to accommodate construction.

Crews are also restoring streetlights, traffic signals, sidewalks and ADA ramps at Clifton Way and Crescent Drive. The work is anticipated to be completed in mid-July.

Following the completion of decking, 24-hour excavation will continue underneath Wilshire Boulevard. Crews are expected to reach depths of up to 100 feet and complete excavation by the first quarter of 2021. Instruments are being installed along the tunnel alignment and around the station box to monitor ground movement, settlement and other geological impacts.

Strut removal work is also ongoing at the Wilshire/La Cienega subway station. A work zone has been implemented on Wilshire Boulevard at Gale Drive and it is anticipated to be in place through September. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Hamilton Drive and San Vicente Boulevard.

Concrete and material deliveries are also expected to increase to the La Cienega station in July. Street maintenance and instrumentation and utility work is also ongoing in the area.

Work zones in the center of Wilshire Boulevard and McCarthy Vista are anticipated to remain in place through mid-August. Wilshire Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes in each direction between San Diego Way and La Jolla Avenue, and McCarthy Vista will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Wilshire Boulevard and Warner Drive. Street parking will be restricted in the area.

Utility and tunnel investigation work is occurring at Wilshire Boulevard and La Jolla Avenue during off-peak hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weekdays, and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., weekends.

Near the Wilshire/Fairfax subway station, construction, hauling and concrete pouring continue. Ogden Drive will be closed intermittently at Wilshire Boulevard. Orange Grove Avenue will continue to be closed south of Wilshire Boulevard through January 2022. Intermittent lane reductions may be necessary on Wilshire boulevard to support construction around the Wilshire/Fairfax subway station.

Near Wilshire/La Brea, hauling, deliveries and tunneling support continues. Intermittent daily lane closures along Wilshire Boulevard and side streets between Highland Avenue and Detroit Street may be necessary to support construction.

Material deliveries and underground construction support continue at a work zone in the center of Wilshire Boulevard just west of Rimpau Boulevard. Wilshire Boulevard has been reduced to two lanes in each direction between June Street and Muirfield Road. The work zone will be in place through early 2020 to support underground construction in the subway tunnels. Wilshire Boulevard may be intermittently reduced to a single lane in each direction in that area to support ongoing concrete pouring at the site.

Near Wilshire/Western, tunneling support and street maintenance work also continues. Work is occurring 24-hours at a staging yard just west of the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Western Avenue. Northbound Manhattan Place will be closed intermittently just north of Wilshire Boulevard. Access to businesses has been maintained, and a pedestrian detour is in place. Intermittent single-lane closures may also occur on Wilshire Boulevard between Western Avenue and Manhattan Place. Southbound Oxford Avenue will be intermittently reduced to a single lane through July.

For questions and concerns, call the 24-hour project hotline at (213)922-6934, email the project team at purplelineext@metro.net, or visit metro.net.