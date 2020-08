The Melrose Trading Post, located at Melrose and Fairfax avenues on the campus of Fairfax High School, will reopen this Sunday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Melrose Trading Post offers an evolving experience every Sunday, including a curated selection of handcrafted artisan goods, eclectic arts and crafts, vintage fashion, antique furniture and unique treasures. The weekly market raises funds for Fairfax High School programs.

The Melrose Trading Post management has implemented protocols to ensure the safety of staff and visitors and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times by all visitors older than 2 years old, except when eating or drinking. Vendors and staff will be required to pass a symptom screening with temperature checks prior to entry or the start of shifts. Physical distancing will be enforced. Parties from a single household of six people or fewer may remain together; children must stay with adults at all times. Visitor capacity has been reduced and there will be enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces. Hand-sanitizer will be offered throughout the market.

Greenway Arts Alliance, which operates the Melrose Trading Post, encourages people who have active or unstable pre-existing health conditions to remain at home and not shop at the Melrose Trading Post at this time, per recommendations by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Food trucks will offer meals. No alcoholic beverages are allowed. Admission is $5 at the door or online; free for Greenway Arts Alliance members. For contactless pre-paid tickets, visit melrosetradingpost.org/tickets. For questions and information, email mtpadmin@greenwayarts.org.