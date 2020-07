On July 2, U.S. Rep. Ted W. Lieu (D-Torrance) announced that applications for the 33rd Congressional District’s Youth Advisory Council are open and will be accepted through July 10.

The Youth Advisory Council provides a unique opportunity for students to meet with a diverse group of peers, discuss issues of importance and consider ways of getting involved locally. The group will work directly with Lieu’s staff to collaborate on key issues impacting young people in California’s 33rd District. Students in ninth through 12th grade that live or attend school in the district are eligible to apply.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 Youth Advisory Council will meet virtually until it is safe to convene in person.

“California’s 33rd District is home to many young people who are passionate about service and eager to make the world a better place,” Lieu said. “Our Youth Advisory Council provides a forum for students to come together and discuss a variety of critical issues that matter to them. Each year, I am grateful to work with these forward-thinking individuals to ensure young voices are heard in Washington. I look forward to welcoming a new group of students to our 2020-21 Youth Advisory Council and encourage all interested students to apply.”

For information, visit lieu.house.gov/helping-you/youth-advisory-council.