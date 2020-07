The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles will launch a new free series of online live Korean language classes beginning on Tuesday, July 21.

Eight classes are offered, including introductory Korean, basic A and B, intermediate A, B and C, and Advanced A and B. KCCLA is also offering a free online Korean language skill level test by visiting sejonghakdang.org/sjcu/leveltest/levelguide.do. Participants will receive an immediate evaluation. Students may only register for one class and transfers between skill levels will not be permitted.

Each class will be capped at 24 students to ensure the best possible remote learning experience. The summer classes will be held every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m.

The program is open to anyone 18 or older interested in learning about Korean language and culture. For information, call (323)936-3025, or visit kccla.org.