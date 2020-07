L.A. Theatre Works, a producer of audio theater, has announced the release of its state-of-the-art audio recording of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.”

This new stage adaptation, written by BBC’s Kate McAll, stars veteran stage actor Stacy Keach as the monster with Adhir Kalyan, who starred in Fox’s then Netflix’s “Arrested Development” and CBS’ “Rules of Engagement,” in the role of Dr. Victor Frankenstein.

In 1815, confined indoors by over a year of relentless rain and cold following the eruption of Indonesia’s Tambora volcano, a group of friends, including 18-year-old Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley and poet Lord Byron, began writing ghost stories to pass the time.

Over 200 years later, Shelley’s tale, “Frankenstein,” remains a work of timeless imagination and power.

L.A. Theatre Works’ recording was made in February over the course of four performances in front of a live audience at UCLA’s James Bridges Theater.

The cast also includes Seamus Deves, Mike McShane, Cerris Morgan-Moyer and Darren Richardson, and production was directed by Anna Lyse Erikson.

The recording also features original music by John Biddle, and a post-performance discussion moderated by Leslie S. Klinger, author of “The New Annotated Frankenstein.”

For information, visit latw.org.