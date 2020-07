The Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees has taken steps to eliminate the district’s carbon-energy use, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect vulnerable communities from the negative impacts of climate change with the adoption of its Clean Energy and Sustainability resolution.

The resolution calls for the district to eliminate all carbon-based electricity consumption by 2030 and to replace all other carbon-based energy use by 2040 with clean, renewable and sustainable energy sources.

“Our action reaffirms that this district can and will have a positive impact in the fight against climate change being caused by the use of carbon-based fuel and energy,” said Board Vice President Steve Veres, who chairs the Facilities and Master Planning Oversight Committee. “Since 2001, the district has committed to incorporating pro-environmental design concepts into our BuildLACCD capital improvement program and this resolution sets realistic goals to ensure all district operations are environmentally sustainable and responsibly-managed assets while also dedicating $75 million to support our efforts and help create hundreds, if not thousands of jobs in the process.”

The resolution calls for the district to invest $75 million toward energy efficiency and sustainability projects, direct staff to develop and implement a Sustainability Vision 2040 Plan for the district to achieve the 100% carbon-free energy goal by 2040, and create a new district staff unit and positions to develop and implement the Sustainability Vision 2040 Plan,

The resolution also aims to convert 25% of existing parking stalls for zero emission vehicles, install more electric-vehicle chargers at colleges and facilities, increase recycling and composting, eliminate single-use plastics and expedite storm-water capture and groundwater recharge projects. The new goals will benefit the colleges and surrounding communities, and expand educational opportunities for students, said LACCD Chancellor Francisco C. Rodriguez.

“Our district is clear in our vision to provide the education and training necessary to address workforce demands and meet employers’ needs of a clean energy and green future,” Rodriguez said. “This district is uniquely positioned to adapt and expand its existing career education programs for students for future jobs and to integrate new and emerging green technologies to achieve our carbon independence.”

For information, visit laccd.edu.