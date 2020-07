On July 14, the Beverly Hills Unified School District Board of Education and the Beverly Hills City Council each approved the Provision, Use and Maintenance of Educational, Recreational and Community Facilities and Programs Agreement, also locally known simply as the Beverly Hills/BHUSD Joint Powers Agreement. Both the Board of Education and City Council approved the agreement with 5-0 votes.

The agreement covers fiscal years 2020-21 through 2022-23, continuing a decades-long collaboration between the city and the school district in identifying opportunities for both BHUSD students and the community of Beverly Hills to enjoy the benefits of the vast and ever-improving facilities.

“On behalf of the Beverly Hills Unified School District negotiation committee, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the city of Beverly Hills and their negotiating committee for all of their hard work and dedication to the process of creating a new JPA agreement,” BHUSD Superintendent Michael Bregy said. “With a spirit of collaboration, we have a document that maximizes the combined resources of the city of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Unified School District. Simultaneously, we have together addressed the needs of all stakeholders in the city and BHUSD. We are proud of the final document and look forward to continuing our collaborative relationship with the city.”

“The city is pleased to continue its strong partnership with BHUSD,” Mayor Lester Friedman said. “As we all manage the impacts of COVID-19 now and in the years ahead, a strong working relationship between city government and our schools is more critical than ever before.”

The teams charged with drafting this agreement included board President Isabel Hacker, Vice President Rachelle Marcus, Bregy, Director of District Athletics and JPA Coordinator Tim Ellis and Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Wade Roach, with input from Director of School Safety Scott Lovelace.

Working on behalf of the city was Friedman, Vice Mayor Robert Wunderlich, City Manager George Chavez, Assistant City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, Director of Community Services Jenny Rogers, Assistant Director of Community Services Pam Shinault, Recreation Services Manager Patty Acuna and Executive Assistant Aida Thau.

For information, visit bhusd.org and beverlyhills.org.