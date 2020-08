The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust will host a discussion of the film “The Garden of Finzi-Continis” on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. The virtual event is part of the Teicholz Holocaust Remembrance Film Series. The film is based on the classic 1962 novel by Giorgio Bassaniis and tells the story of the Finzi-Continis, a wealthy Jewish aristocratic family facing rising fascism in 1930s Italy. Participants are asked to watch the film before and register to receive a link to the live discussion on Aug. 6. Nancy Harrowitz, of Boston University, will discuss the film with journalist and author Tom Teicholz. lamoth.org.