For the first time in its over 100-year history, the Musso & Frank Grill has launched its “Musso’s To You” to-go and delivery program.

The new service was initiated in response to statewide restrictions on indoor dining and will remain in effect until restaurants are permitted to reopen dining rooms again, said Mark Echeverria, CFO, COO and a fourth-generation member of the family that owns the restaurant.

Musso’s new to-go and delivery services are available from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday. It marks the first time in decades that Musso & Frank has been open on Mondays.

Customers can place orders by visiting mussoandfrank.com and pick them up in the restaurant’s parking lot off Cherokee Avenue, or request orders be delivered. Patrons can enjoy a variety of classic dishes as well as wine and specialty beers. A complete to-go menu and delivery items are available on the website. A few select dishes will not be available until the dining rooms reopen.

To provide a taste of the classic Musso & Frank dining experience, the restaurant will provide souvenirs with information about the restaurant’s history with each order. Orders will also include a hand signed card from the chef and manager in charge. The Musso & Frank Grill will adhere to stringent safety protocols during every step of the food preparation and delivery process, Echeverria said.

The decision to offer to-go orders and delivery was made in recognition of the remarkable turnout when the restaurant reopened for indoor dining on June 26.

“Musso & Frank has always been exceptionally grateful for the support of our valued guests but that support was perhaps never been more touching and meaningful to us than during our brief recent re-opening,” Echeverria said.

“From the moment we announced our June 26 reopening date, the reservations page on our site was visited almost constantly every day and well into every evening. Offering to-go orders and delivery service is our way of supporting our patrons just as they have supported us in 2020 and throughout the 100 years that preceded it.”

The Musso & Frank Grill is located at 6667 Hollywood Blvd.

For information, visit mussoandfrank.com.