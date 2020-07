The Getty Museum continues to provide curated content for all ages online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Getty staff members created the Getty’s first virtual theater presentation, composed a scrappy cataloguer’s bout with the 1950s boxing world, collected flora and fauna for a cool art project and shared a curator’s idea of paradise that folks can enjoy at home.

On July 19, the Getty Villa premieres its first virtual theater presentation of “The ODDyssey.” The show recounts Homer’s 24 books in five webisodes. Each webisode is 15 to 20 minutes and is a whimsical retelling of Odysseus’ adventure for audiences of all ages.

“‘The ODDyssey’ is a family-friendly, seat-of-our-pants, stay-at-home, ordered-up mix of wacky and whimsical storytelling by a cast of kooky and colorful characters,” said Matt Walker, artistic director of the Troubadour Theater Company.

Curatorial assistant Jennifer Scofield was cataloguing boxing photos in the department of photography’s collection when she came across a 1950s image of Joey Maxim, a World Light Heavyweight champion, fighting a boxer she’d never seen before.

Read about her journey as she researched and examined 500 boxing photos to discover the identity of the mysterious boxer at blogs.getty.edu/iris/a-journey-through-500-photos-of-boxing/.

Manuscript curators Larisa Grollemond and Bryan C. Keene have long admired the naturalistic paintings of flowers and insects that fill medieval books with color and life.

Inspired by the blooming and buzzing in their summer gardens, they collected flowers and leaves to make their own living manuscript-page borders.

Look at their creations by visiting blogs.getty.edu/iris/explore-the-illuminated-natural-world/.

Finally, listen to how Idurre Alonso, curator of Getty’s Latin American collections, took one look at an illustration from the 1648 book “Natural History of Brazil” and at once imagined herself in the lush paradise depicted.

Tune in to the three-minute podcast on Alonso’s reflection on the natural history of Brazil at blogs.getty.edu/iris/reflections-idurre-alonso-on-the-natural-history-of-brazil/.