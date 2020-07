“Patriotism to Preparedness” is the summer theme for the First-in Fire Foundation’s Firehouse Dinners program, which provides firefighters with nutritious ingredients for home-cooked meals purchased at the Original Farmers Market.

The program is supported by Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu, 4th District, who provided funds for a “thank you” dinner on July 4 for 16 fire stations throughout the city. On July 4, the menu included half-pound Power Burgers from Huntington Meats at the Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax. The First-In Fire Foundation coordinated the purchase and delivery of ingredients to the fire stations, some as far away as South Los Angeles and Skid Row.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the First-In Fire Foundation used the period from Flag Day on June 14 through the Fourth of July to highlight preparedness and support first responders. This year’s observance was even more poignant because of stay-at-home orders and the coronavirus pandemic, First-In Fire Foundation Founder Lyn MacEwen Cohen said.

“Emergency preparedness is very patriotic,” Cohen added. “Our experience is firefighters are extremely patriotic and extremely grateful for the now legendary baby back ribs from Huntington Meats. Firefighters love helping small businesses while eating and befriending small businesses. Firefighters really look forward to the great food and recognize that eating well helps them to serve well.”

The Firehouse Dinners program previously included ribs from Huntington Meats being delivered to fire stations in the Miracle Mile area and the LAFD’s Battalion 18 Headquarters on Washington Boulevard.

“Huntington Meats is honored in serving our Los Angeles firefighters and very grateful in being part of the First-In Fire Foundation program,” butcher and meat buyer Jon Escobedo said.

The First-In Fire Foundation plans to continue the Firehouse dinners program and its support for firefighters. Donors interested in supporting the effort are encouraged to call (323)933-8164, or visit firstinfirefoundation.org.

“Patriotism is preparedness,” Cohen said. “Friendship is the first step toward preparedness.”