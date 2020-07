To promote social distancing and raise money for out of work bartenders, Ficks Beverage Company has launched a Margarita Movie Night self-care package that can be delivered to your front door. It’s a colorful box filled with food, beverage and comforting treats that include a bottle of Ficks Mixers’ Margarita Mix, SkinnyPop Microwave Popcorn, SmartSweets Low Sugar Candy, SeaSnax Roasted Seaweed Snacks, one pair of cozy fun socks and a Patchology FlashMasque Milk Peel Sheet Mask for $24.99. Order one for yourself or to give to a loved one for a cozy day or night at home. Profits from the sale of the boxes will be donated to the USBG Bartenders’ Guild Emergency Fund for bartenders who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and mandated bar closures. To order a Ficks Movie Night Care package, visit ficksdrink.com.