Enjoy a live streamed staging of “breakfast lunch dinner” by the Echo Theater Company on Monday, Aug. 3. at 7:30 p.m. Kira Obole-nsky’s play chronicles a 21-year span in the lives of a middle-class Midwestern family and the changes that occur over time. It stars Samantha Cavestani, Brian Henderson, Megan Ketch (pictured) and Carol Locatell. Viewing is free. echotheatercompany.com.