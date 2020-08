In lieu of live fans, Major League Baseball teams are filling their ballparks with cutouts of fans, and Dodger fans and dog owners can now purchase a Los Angeles Dodgers fan cutout for their dog.

With over 4,500 fan cutouts sold so far, the Los Angeles Dodgers will launch Pups at the Park presented by Lucy Pet Foods, a special section just for its four-legged fans. For $149, fans can include their dogs in loge sections 143 and 145. Net proceeds from the sale of cutouts will benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.

Fans are encouraged to act quickly at dodgers.com/fancutouts to reserve their spot for their dog at Dodger Stadium, as only a limited number of locations are available.

“The cutouts have been a tremendous success and provide a colorful boost to the stadium,” said Nichol Whiteman, CEO of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. “The fans reflect the power of the Dodger community as we raise funds for crucial programs to help Angelenos during these challenging times.”

Since the launch of the fan cutouts program, nearly $800,000 in net proceeds have already been raised in support of the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. All Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Cutouts will be authenticated as game-used through the MLB Authentication Program. The cutouts are made of Coroplast, a weatherproof material, and are 18 inches wide by 30 inches tall. Images are subject to Dodgers approval.

Based on the health circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic along with governmental directives prohibiting large gatherings, Dodger Stadium will be unable to host fans at the start of the season, but the organization remains optimistic, and should circumstances change, the Dodgers reserve the right to relocate or remove fan cutouts in the event that tickets go on sale for the 2020 season. All sales are final.

For information, visit dodgers.com.