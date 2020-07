Re “Councilman Huizar charged in alleged corruption scheme,” June 25 issue

Assuming the charges against L.A. City Councilman Jose Huizar are correct, he has been poorly representing our citizens since 2005 – a total of 15 years. Literally stealing from us! And, he is not the only one on the city’s payroll who has done similar misdeeds. Some we probably will never learn about.

This corruption must be ended. One way would be to substantially reduce the term of office. Think about it, less opportunity to succumb to greed and resort to misdeeds for personal gain.

George Epstein

