The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County present the Summer Nights at Home series, with festive summer programming livestreaming online.

The series kicks off on July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., with a discussion on gardening and horticulture, music by a DJ and other fun events. Fix a botanical cocktail with a recipe provided and join a live discussion with NHMLAC museum staff about the history of plants from the Ice Age to present day. Turn up the volume for DJ music, and celebrate summer nights with nature, music and education.

The garden talk begins at 6 p.m. with moderator Steven Mendoza and museum horticulturists Daniel Feldman, Liz Evans and Alicia Peterson. Each will provide a unique perspective. Feldman was the first gardener hired by the Natural History Museum Foundation for the Nature Gardens in 2012 and now serves as horticulture manager overseeing the museum’s Horticulture Team. Before becoming a horticulturist for the museum, Evans worked for a family-owned plant nursery and an estate gardener. Peterson has been a horticulturist at the Natural History Museum since 2016, focusing on growing food for people and wildlife.

The event is free. Additional Summer Nights series programming will be held on July 24 and Aug. 7. For information, visit nhm.org/summernights.