The Autry Museum remains temporarily closed as it continues to prioritize the health of visitors and staff. Once a date is set to reopen, museum staff will announce it immediately through its website, social media channels and email.

Until then, the Autry Online, the museum’s digital platform, provides Angelenos with a variety of content. This week, museum staff featured a new video series, a Navajo poetry series, a tour of a miniature Western town and more.

“What is this Object?” is the Autry’s new video series. It’s described as part “Kids Say the Darndest Things” and part history lesson.

The video series features objects from the Autry’s collections and asks children to answer the question, “what is this?” Joe Horse Capture, A’aninin, the Autry’s vice president of Native collections and the Ahmanson curator of Native American history and culture, hosts this series.

Today and on July 23 at 6 p.m., the Autry presents Saad Nizhóní (Beautiful Words). Join multimedia documentarian Pameal J. Peters (Diné) as she introduces Navajo poets whose words integrate Diné history, language and culture.

The event will also provide an opportunity to donate to the Utah Navajo COVID-19 Relief Program.

Three artworks from the Autry’s collection are highlighted. Richard Moll, the Autry’s chief conservator, showed off a model frontier town carved by an obscure cowboy artist Gene Hoback in a video.

Film music historian Jon Burlingame talked about film composer Ennio Morricone’s work on “A Fistful of Dynamite.” Burlingame examined Morricone’s work to commemorate the recent passing of the artist who is famed for his work with director Sergio Leone.

Lastly, Angelenos can listen to the “Spanish Songs of Old California” in this collection spotlight about the making of the Charles Fletcher Lummis’ cylinder recordings and Los Angeles musicians that brought them to life.

The Autry is also still accepting masks, photographs, recipes, journal entries and other memorabilia as part of its “Collecting Community History Initiative: The West During COVID-19.”

For information, visit the autry.org.