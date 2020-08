Join an online conversation on art with artist Kendell Carter (pictured), Thomas Lavin and Edward Cella on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. Hosted by Edward Cella Art & architecture, the discussion will focus on artists Carter’s distinctive practice and the role of love in contemporary art and culture. Presented in conjunction with the solo exhibition “Kendell Cater: Excerpts from the Book of Love,” the conversation will investigate the artist’s enduring commitment to pursue love as a radical catalyst of transformation and change. edwardcella.com.