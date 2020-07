Re “Beverly Hills City Council to review mixed-use projects,” June 25 issue

Beverly Hills residents are very troubled about how and why our Planning Commission approved a mixed-use ordinance.

The Planning Commission [issued a notice for] a meeting to consider vast mixed-use overlay zones with building height limitations of 45 feet and 55 feet in height. It did not seem like there was anything for residents to worry about.

However, some residents learned that once mixed use is approved, the State Density Bonus Program will come into play and supersede our city’s enviable height limits, parking requirements and building standards. Instead of three- and four-story buildings represented in the Planning Commission’s notice, developers could build six and seven stories with reduced parking or even no parking, and with other lower building standards.

Not only was the meeting notice deceptive, the Planning Commission was rushing to get the ordinance approved in the absence of public outreach, during a pandemic when residents could not even attend the meeting.

The vast majority of emails read at the meeting objected to the ordinance and misleading notice. To appease residents, commissioners claimed they would not reduce parking requirements as they had planned, and assured residents that all mixed-use developments would be subject to the Planning Commission’s discretionary review. However, their assurances were just another ruse because the State Density Bonus Program supersedes all city laws and directives, and the Planning Commission would be required to approve taller buildings with reduced or no parking, and other lower building standards. Otherwise, developers could sue and collect their attorney’s fees.

Commissioners claimed they were approving the ordinance due to their fear that we would be required to comply with a Regional Housing Needs Allocation for 3,100 more residential units to be built from 2021 to 2029, and if we didn’t, the state could take control of our city’s development. They failed to mention that there is no final RHNA requirement, nor has any penalty been determined for the unlikely event we could not comply with a RHNA requirement by 2029. The commissioners’ claims were hypocritical because by zoning to mixed use, they were in fact causing our city’s development to be taken over by the State Density Bonus Program.

Additionally, in view of the pandemic, increased density requirements are in question.

The problems with the Planning Commission’s misleading notice, and approval of extensive mixed-use zoning are:

The vast majority of residents have no idea what has gone on. Once zoned for mixed use, the city’s control of development is transferred to the state, the State Density Bonus Program and developers. Under the Housing Crisis Act, the city cannot change back mixed-use zoning or create any additional development restrictions. There is no reason why we cannot consider mixed-use projects on a case-by-case basis as we have always done. We know how to encourage development, and if the project is a good one, it will be approved.

The mixed-use ordinance will go before our City Council soon for a final decision.

Darian Bojeaux and Deborah Blum

Beverly Hills