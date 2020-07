Many Los Angeles County families will have at-home access for educational activities, thanks to a donation from Amazon of 2,000 tablets.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the “Safer at Home” order, students across Los Angeles County have been attending school remotely. As students move into summer, the need for remote learning continues, and the donation of Fire 7 tablets helps ensure families across the county have access to necessary technology.

“It’s a matter of equity that all of our students have access to technology in order to stay on a level playing field with students able to afford computers, tablets and other technology,” said County Supervisor Hilda Solis, 1st District. “I am grateful to Amazon for stepping in and ensuring that 2,000 of our students in need are not left behind as they study and learn at home.”

The 2,000 tablets will be distributed by nearly 20 groups, including the Los Angeles County Office of Education, East Los Angeles Community Youth Center, Bell Gardens Neighborhood Youth Center and Our Saviour Center.

“Thank you to Amazon and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis for the generous donation of tablets for the children of El Monte … [Students] will easily engage in quality, online educational experiences through our regular supervised learning. Additionally, our youth will participate in virtual trips, virtual fitness classes, virtual nutrition workshops and more,” said Jane Fall, executive director of Our Saviour Center.

These tablets will improve child development beyond remote learning by also connecting families with mentors and health care providers that can offer virtual assessments by viewing body language and sharing coping skills through relationship building.

“As students connect, learn and grow using technology to ensure their health and safety, I’m immensely thankful Amazon generously donated 500 tablets to our Antelope Valley community as a gift to foster youth and their families,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “Antelope Valley Partners for Health and other local organizations will identify and distribute these valuable resources, which will help families in need and equip youth with tools to succeed.”

“We are humbled by the work Los Angeles County is doing to help community members during these challenging times, and we are glad to support their efforts by donating Fire 7 tablets,” said Marc Whitten, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “We are hopeful these devices can help students and families continue learning and ensure they are able to stay connected to community support services.”