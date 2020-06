The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles is launching online dog training classes for teens.

The “Woof & WiFi” program teaches children 12 and older the basics of dog training for use with pets at home. The program also includes an introduction to agility training.

Positive reinforcement dog training methods are used to engage dogs in games, training exercises and at-home challenges focusing on obedience, tricks and agility. “Woof & WiFi” is taught by educator and dog trainer Paula Ferrel, who has over 14 years of animal training and teaching experience.

The program begins with obedience commands like sit, down and fetch. Three levels of training are offered over three weeks, and the group classes meet virtually twice a week for 45 minutes. Each registrant also receives 30 minutes of weekly one-on-one support from the instructor, as well as access to independent learning materials, a video resource library and sharing platform to further support progress.

Participants must be able to use Zoom for class instruction and live meetings, and Flipgrid for sharing between meetings.

SPCLA’s Pet Care Patch Workshop is also being held virtually. The workshop teaches young adults about dog and cat behavior, responsible pet care and how to help animals in their communities. SPCLA’s Humane Education Department will offer additional virtual programming during summer focused on animal welfare.

Registration for Woof & WiFi and Pet Care Patch Workshops is available by visiting spcala.com.