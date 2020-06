Those who frequent the Original Farmers Market on Third and Fairfax may have noticed a bright newcomer to the quintessential LA site in recent months. Illuminated by a bright green neon pickle and the cheery smiles of the owners Scott Kaylin and Chris Hobson, Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles simultaneously makes a splash and looks perfectly at home amongst the other favorites. There’s something classic about the concept that makes you feel transported to a simpler time, but these pickles are totally new wave, packed with punches of decidedly modern flavors. Pickle connoisseurs will rejoice at the wide variety of brines and bites. Kaylin & Hobbs thinks beyond your typical Bread & Butter – though theirs are excellent – and creates new varieties like Mustard, Jalapeño, and Horseradish to name a few. All the available varieties are enticingly arranged on the ice-packed counter display, each calling out to be picked for the feast. It can be overwhelming to decide which ones will make it into your green pulley cart at the end of the shopping trip. To make matters easier, we assembled a group of local pickle experts to decide which pickle reigned supreme and discuss tasting notes for each. The experts (…our family) certainly relished in the experience (…haha). Spoiler Alert: They were all delicious and we would eat every one again if we had the chance. But without further ado, our rankings:

#1 Mustard: Winner, winner, hot dog dinner! Wowee did we like these. The mustard pickles combine all of the things we love about a classic pickle (crunchy, sour, salty), with a deep mustard flavor that adds depth and a hint of heat at the back of the palate. Of the Mustard pickle, Michael Villalpando wrote in his tasting notes, “Classic Coney Island Nostalgia,” we couldn’t agree more.

Side note: Let’s be frank, tasting over seven varieties of pickles in a row can be a bit daunting and you may need something to cut through the brine. Forseeing this challenge, we procured some of the finest Kosher hot dogs in the world from our pal Lou DeRosa at Marconda’s Meats just a few stalls away from Kaylin & Hobbs. Should you feel inspired to recreate a pickle tasting of your own, definitely grab some dogs. Also, if you take a slice of the hot dog and a round slice of the Mustard pickle, stack them and pierce with a toothpick, you will have a perfect bite of “hot dog on a stick.” This snack covers all the bases – you know that Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat thing – and then some. You will definitely see this appetizer, “Coney Island in a Bite,” on heavy rotation at family barbecues this summer.

Moving right along…

#2 Kosher Dill: Full disclosure, Mustard edged out Kosher Dill as the winner by one single point. This was a close battle. The Kosher Dill pickle at Kaylin & Hobbs is the perfect pickle. It tastes like everything you love about a pickle plate from a Jewish Deli, but it’s fresher, brighter and snappier. It has more of a sour bite than the Mustard pickle, but retains that classic pickle flavor. If you are newer to pickles in general, I definitely recommend selecting the Kosher Dill first. It’s a perfect gateway pickle that checks every box of what you expect from a pickle. This is the pickle you want to take home to meet your parents.

#3: Jalapeño: This is where our rankings start to splinter and it really comes down to personal preference. As I mentioned before, every single pickle was delicious and has its place on the menu of your fridge, pairing perfectly with different plates. That said, the Jalapeño pickle is killer. It’s spicy and briny. It tastes like a pickled jalapeño’s crunchier and juicier cousin. These would taste excellent sprinkled atop nachos or a chili dog, or even mixed into a Sunday morning Michelada. Emily Jilg described these pickles as her “#1 Fave!” Anything with Emily’s seal of approval is a pickle worth fighting for!

#4 Horseradish: Yum. This Horseradish pickle isn’t messin’– errr Horsin’– around. The horseradish flavor is intense, spicy, and high octane. It suggests notes of a Bloody Mary (in which it would be an excellent garnish!). We all agreed that it would be delicious sliced on a hot french dip sandwich. Karen Villalpando (originally of the Midwest), wondered if these could even be mixed into the marinade for Chicago style Italian beef. We will definitely buy these again and make said sandwiches.

#5 Spicy Dill: The Spicy Dill pickle is close to the Kosher Dill in flavor and texture, but it packs some heat! It’s a bit less sour and a bit less salty, tasting more full bodied and crunchy. While we all definitely enjoyed the Spicy Dill, we agreed that it could pack a bit more of a spicy punch. That being said, we are a family that enjoys eating salsa so hot it makes us sweat and cry… so there is a chance that this is just an us problem. Still, with a less pungent acidity and lower salt content, the pickle has a more nuanced flavor. We diced these up and added them to a traditional potato salad. The results were transcendent with the pickle perfectly accenting the potato salad and not overpowering it with brine.

#6 Honey Mustard: Let me be clear: I really loved the Honey Mustard pickle and ranked it in my own top 3! It has a completely different flavor profile than the other dilly briny pickles we tasted and falls more on the Bread & Butter side of the family. When I tasted the Honey Mustard pickle, I was transported to eating chicken fingers as a kid by the pool during a long summer afternoon. These pickles strike the balance of sweet and salty with an assertive mustard punch. We all agreed that these would pair perfectly with fried chicken and even better with Nashville hot fried chicken.

#7 Bread & Butter: When one engages in a pickle tasting, they may be confronted with a few existential life questions. As we rounded third and headed home in our pickle tasting odyssey, Michael Villalpando mused, “Bread and Butter, who invented such a name?” And truly, What’s in a name, that which we call a rose…nevermind. But please if anyone knows the B&B origin story, do tell.

These Bread & Butter pickles are a complete departure from the saccharine sweet Vlassics you may remember from childhood. They are complex and crunchy. Their sweetness is accented by clove and tartness from light vinegar. They would pair excellently with a creamy french brie, or even a bleu for the adventurous. Consider adding these to your next cheese plate from Monsieur Marcel.

We learned a few things from our pickle tasting experience.

#1: Sometimes the simple things in life are what bring the most joy.

#2: We all earnestly do love a good pickle.

And #3: The folks at Kaylin & Hobbs Pickles know how to transform the humble cucumber into something extraordinary – and so much fun.