The city of West Hollywood will present a virtual panel discussion about racial injustice on Friday, June 19, at 5 p.m. in recognition of Juneteenth, the date that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Panelists will discuss issues of racial injustice and police violence, and will provide a legal and historical perspective on why the movement is happening in the way it is currently, and how the progressive LGBTQ+ community can be engaged in next steps to create meaningful change.

Barbara Arnwine, founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition, will moderate the discussion with Jasmyne Cannick, a political strategist and journalist focused on the intersection of race and politics; actor, comedian and activist Sinbad; Marcus Smith, Emmy Award-winning senior producer for KTLA5 News; and Marquita Thomas, executive director of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

The panel discussion may be livestreamed by visiting the city’s website at weho.org/wehotv, and on the city’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/wehotv. It is also available on Spectrum channel 10 in West Hollywood and AT&T U-verse channel 99 throughout Southern California. Digital streaming platform viewers can easily find programming by searching for “WeHoTV” within the search functions of these services.

Members of the public wishing to ask questions prior to the meeting may email alovano@weho.org no later than 5 p.m. today, June 18.

“Juneteenth was first marked as a holiday more than 150 years ago. We should be outraged that, in 2020, racial injustice, systemic racism, and police brutality are still day-to-day realities in our nation,” West Hollywood Mayor Lindsey P. Horvath said. “We are outraged at the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among so many black lives lost too soon to violence. West Hollywood is a city founded in advocacy for social justice and human rights. We must ask difficult questions and we must work for systemic change.”

For information, visit weho.org.