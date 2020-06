The city of West Hollywood has issued an emergency order establishing a curfew that goes into effect today, June 3 at 9 p.m.

In an effort to reduce the potential for violence, damage, threats to public safety and civil unrest, the curfew prohibits anyone from being “upon the public street, avenue, alley, park or other public place or unimproved public realty.” This curfew will remain in effect on a daily basis from 4 p.m. until sunrise until city officials decide to lift it.

Members of the media, safety personnel and people traveling to and from work are exempt from the curfew, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will enforce it.

City officials ask residents to remain at home and hotel guests to remain indoors. City officials encourage businesses to close in time for employees and patrons to be off the streets by 4 p.m., protect property by removing any valuables and boarding up windows, if possible.

In a statement released by the city’s communication department, the city of West Hollywood supports the fight against racial injustice, respects the rights of peaceful assembly and protest, but decries violence directed against persons and other acts that threaten public safety.

In addition, the city at 4 p.m. will implement street closures on Sunset/Doheny, Sunset/Havenhurst, Holloway/Santa Monica Boulevard, La Cienega/Santa Monica Boulevard, Doheny/Santa Monica Boulevard, Melrose/Doheny, Melrose/La Cienega, Beverly/San Vicente and Robertson/Beverly.

The city noted that there are planned protests happening in West Hollywood surrounding the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards, and any protests would be in violation of the curfew.

Individuals who violate the curfew after given due notice by law enforcement authorities are subject to arrest and/or charged with a misdemeanor.

For information, visit weho.org.