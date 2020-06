For Josh Pourgol, founder of the Blurred Limes Hospitality Co. – known for Bardonna, Counterpart Vegan and Tu Madre in Larchmont Village – the opening of Uncool Burgers Los Angeles coincided with the city lifting restaurant dine-in restrictions.

Pourgol and his team reinvented his Bardonna space into a new fast-casual burger spot. Last week, my two daughters and I planned to order a few items at Uncool for pickup. When we arrived, we were so warmly greeted by a face-covered staff member who handed us a single-use menu that we decided to place our orders and stay.

The modern design by interior designer Nic Albritton is clean and inviting with an open-air entrance. The front dining area offers a long, rectangular communal table in the center of the restaurant where guests can stagger their seating 6 feet away from each other. On the walls, there are two long side-counter bar seating areas with taller white metal and wood stools.

Design highlights include ceramic light fixtures by the local Entler Studio and an expansive neon tubing installation hanging from the ceiling. The back patio dining area mirrors the front and looks like a greenhouse with a long communal table surrounded by bar seating, encased by a wall of frosted glass adapted from the MetLife building in New York.

What makes Uncool different from other fast-casual burger joints is their proteins, toppings, drinks and desserts. Enjoy an Uncool house patty made from grass-fed beef chuck and short rib blend. Or substitute with an Impossible smash burger for a vegan option. They also offer a buttermilk or honey-fried chicken, and a vegan seitan fried chicken made from wheat protein.

Diners can order a variety of thin-pressed single or double patties on a soft bun, or eliminate the bun and have a protein on a salad with arugula, fennel and avocado dressing. They also offer a rice bowl option that is a medley of ancient grains that includes black rice, barley and lentils. Not only is it nutritious, but substantial and filling.

This new smash burger concept specializes in innovative toppings such as house-made maple glazed pastrami bacon, Swiss raclette cheese and rosemary-enhanced hash browns.

Their gourmet honey-fried chicken sandwich is served with Kewpie truffle mayo, wild arugula fennel salad and house pickles.

One of my daughters ordered The Party in my Plants as a rice bowl. It had an Impossible smash burger patty, onion jam, vegan American cheese, vegan truffle island sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles.

I opted for the huge breakfast burrito that is served all day and filled with fluffy, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth scrambled eggs. The cheese crisp, yuzu chipotle aioli and aromatic rosemary hash browns gives this breakfast burrito a burst of pleasing flavors with each bite.

My other daughter ordered the breakfast burger that had a layer of secret Uncool sauce, onion jam, a fried egg, hash browns and gruyere. She loved this burger and said she would order it again.

For beverages, they have a very cool selection of cans and bottles staying cold in the large glass refrigerator in the front dining area. We tried the low-sugar, low-calorie, Olipop probiotic root beer, or strawberry and vanilla sodas. They also have Mexican Coke, Topo Chico Lime, Sangria Strawberry milk tea and Mountain Valley still water. They also custom make ice-cold vanilla bean, matcha rose and cookies-and-cream vegan milkshakes.

Other items on the menu include a vegan sausage sandwich and an amazing vegan fried chicken sandwich. For sides, they offer fries, onion rings and funions – half fries and half onion rings.

Uncool also whips up banana cream and seasonal fruit hand pies. When we dined, they had peaches-and-creamsicle filled with yuzu cream on the menu.

On opening day, Uncool donated 100% of their Feel Good Combo proceeds to Stomp Out Bullying. This organization supports the fight against racism, LGBTQ discrimination, and hatred in schools and communities across the nation. The Feel Good Combo includes a choice of burger, drink, fries, and holographic sticker. The combo is available now for an additional $8 with any burger purchase.

For contactless ordering, guests can download the Uncool app in the iTunes and Android store to view the menu and place orders for dine-in, takeout and delivery from their phone. Sanitized iPad stations for ordering are also available.

Uncool is a very cool place for burgers, bowls and beverages. The restaurant is open seven days a week and the hours are Monday through Thursday, 11a.m. to 11p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to midnight. $ 139 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)417-7900.