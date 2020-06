Spectrum News 1 announced it will host a two-hour virtual celebration and commencement special, “SoCal Class of 2020,” to pay tribute to the Southern California senior class of 2020, on Saturday, June 6, at 7 p.m.

With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of graduation ceremonies across Southern California, Spectrum News 1 has gathered celebrities, community leaders and professional athletes to celebrate the accomplishments and stories of the region’s graduating seniors. The event will be highlighted by the keynote address from award-winning actor Jason Alexander and a commencement speech delivered by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“Graduating seniors across Southern California have inspired us all with their tremendous perseverance, and have more than earned their diplomas,” said Cater Lee, vice president of news and content for Spectrum News 1. “Since this year’s seniors can’t participate in the graduation tradition of walking across the stage in front of their friends and families, we are bringing all Angelenos together to give them the celebration they deserve.”

Hosted by anchors Giselle Fernandez and Melvin Robert, the first hour of the special, “SoCal Class of 2020: A Year to Remember,” will be a virtual yearbook, looking back at the school year through the stories of local public high school seniors from across the region. Students from El Segundo, Santa Ana, Burbank and other communities will share their stories of inspiration and triumphs, including students from Saugus High School who survived a deadly school shooting and wildfires during their senior year. The special also highlights St. John Bosco’s state football championship season.

At 8 p.m., the program’s second hour, “SoCal Class of 2020: Commencement Celebration,” will begin. The virtual ceremony will feature inspirational messages and speeches specifically curated for the graduating class of 2020. The special also will include speeches from valedictorians from Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

In addition to the keynote from Alexander and commencement address from Garcetti, actor Edward James Olmos will voice the ceremony and provide closing remarks. Special guests, including Los Angeles Lakers Alex Caruso and Frank Vogel; former Laker and SportsNet analyst James Worthy; L.A. Dodger Clayton Kershaw, KiKi Hernandez, Joe Kelly and Max Muncy; actors Chris Klein, Don Cheadle, George Lopez, Ray Romano and Nia Long; music artists Martina McBride, Mark McGrath, Jack Johnson, Rob Thomas and many more, will deliver shout-outs and messages of congratulations to the graduating seniors.

DJ Ravi Drums will debut an original anthem to the class of 2020, “Shine On, in the Cali Sun,” featuring students from the Silverlake Conservatory, and created specifically for the virtual commencement special.

For information, visit spectrumlocalnews.com.