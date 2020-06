Spago Beverly Hills is now open

Following health guidelines for dine-in, the staff at Spago Beverly Hills will receive daily wellness and temperature checks and weekly COVID-19 testing. They are required to wear face masks, gloves and face shields. Guests will receive a welcome spritz of aromatic hand sanitizer and a Spago “Stash Your Mask” bag. Guests must wear face coverings when not seated at their table. Other new procedures include paper sleeves to protect flatware and napkins, table-side wine pours, virtual menus viewed via smartphone and contactless payment. The reconfigured seating, expanded outdoor seating, distancing floor markings and reduced service interaction are based on health guidelines. Coat and bag check is temporarily suspended. Guests are required to make a reservation in advance. Current hours of dine-in operations are lunch on Friday and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., and dinner on Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 176 N. Canon Drive, (310)385-0880.

République duck, cocktail and wine dinner

Step up your dinner plans for tonight through this weekend with République’s weekly dinner menu. This week features Liberty Farms Sonoma duck and an optional special beverage pairing by bar director Shawn Lickliter. Receive a just-baked French baguette with butter, and a tomato, watermelon, feta and peach salad dressed with olive oil and basil. There is an optional Bordiga Bianco cocktail to pair with this salad. Next is a corn succotash with roasted sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, long beans and zucchini that can be paired with Domaine de Cala Rosé 2018. The main course is Liberty Farms Sonoma duck breast and leg confit with summer stone fruit and a black pepper-hibiscus duck jus. It is served with duck-fat-roasted baby fingerling potatoes and a mustard Calabrian chili aioli. Enjoy this with Brendan Stater-West Saumur Rouge 2018. Finish with an almond brown butter cake with lemon curd and blueberries. This is paired with a banana, bourbon, amontillado, chai, coconut and citrus cocktail. Mac and cheese can be added on for the kids. Order today pickup on Thursday through Saturday between 4 and 7 p.m. Food only is $49 per person. Wine and cocktails are an additional $49 per person. Order on Tock at exploretock.com/republiquela. 624 S. La Brea Ave., (310)362-6115.

BOA reopens

Reserve a table to dine-in at BOA West Hollywood and Santa Monica. The house rules include sanitizing your hands prior to entering. Surfaces inside the restaurant including handles and faucets will be sanitized every 30 minutes. Tables are sanitized between guests. All team members will have their temperatures taken daily prior to their shift. A clean single-use, paper menu will be provided to every guest, or you will be able to scan a QR code to view the menu on your smartphone. Sanitizer or wipes are also provided for customers along with contactless payment available. The dining rooms allow social distancing with extra space between tables, and distance must be maintained in common areas. The waitstaff must wear masks, and diners must wear masks unless eating or drinking. Masks are available for purchase for anyone who needs one. Go online to reserve a table at innovativedining.com/reservations. The maximum party size per table is currently six guests. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m. BOA continues to offer curbside pickup and delivery. 9200 Sunset Blvd., (310)278-2050; 101 Santa Monica Blvd., (310)899-4466.

Broken Spanish dine-in service

Takeout and delivery at Broken Spanish is available from Wednesday through Sunday, and chef/owner Ray Garcia officially opened his restaurant for dinner service on Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. The newly expanded outdoor patio can be enjoyed while dining under the city lights and stars, complete with heaters for a perfect date night ambiance. The menu features shared plates and signature dishes, as well as the best of summer’s flavors including a tomato tostada with yuzu kosho aioli, avocado and pickled red onions; Weiser Farm’s rainbow carrots with mole amarillo; and tres leches. Try a summer Mayahuel cocktail with serrano-infused tequila blanco, pineapple, fresh lime juice and canela bitters. Broken Spanish offers takeout, curbside pickup and delivery options. The restaurant also partnered with a handful of businesses in town to enhance the Broken Spanish Market. Now they are selling Lady & Larder vacuum-sealed tamales and Broken Spanish + Burritos Las Palmas breakfast burritos. Vacuum-sealed tamales, chicharron, housemade salsas, tortilla chips and Mezcal Negroni cocktail kits are provided by Stanley’s Wet Goods. Other items at the market are from Valerie Confections and Surfas. Broken Spanish is taking reservations via Tock, with a waitlist available by contacting info@brokenspanish.com. 1050 S. Flower St., (213)749-1460.

Crustacean offers dine-in service

Starting last weekend, the “Mother of Fusion” cuisine, chef Helene An of Crustacean Beverly Hills, has opened dine-in service for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Reservations are currently being accepted, and the restaurant is adhering to all the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health guidelines, including 50% occupancy, social distancing, protective apparel worn by waitstaff and checking guests’ temperature before entering. The full and recently modified Crustacean menu is offered in the dining room for dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. Crustacean also offers An the Go takeout menu for those not ready to dine in. Email your takeout/pickup order to anthegocbh@houseofan.com. 468 N. Bedford Drive, (310)205-8990.

Lobster Rolls now at Found Oyster’s Overboard

Try the new lobster roll kit for two, available for order online. The kit provides everything a New England-style lobster roll should have, including fresh Maine lobster, bisque mayo, serrano and Martin’s top-split potato buns. Kits are $42 each and can be ordered at foundoyster.com. 4880 Fountain Ave., (323)486-7920.

Trejo’s Tacos

While the doors were closed to in-room dining guests, the Trejo’s team was busy utilizing that time to deep clean and sanitize all aspects of the restaurants and kitchens. They also installed plexiglass barriers, sanitizer stations, contactless Apple pay and menus available by scanning QR codes. They placed social distance signage and floor stickers throughout the eateries and participated in cleanliness training sessions. The locations in Hollywood, La Brea and the Farmer’s Market, as well as Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, are now open. Now you can enjoy signature tacos, burritos, bowls and unique donuts in a clean and comfortable dining experience with limited seating. For those who choose to remain safe at home, the Trejo’s Tacos menu is available for takeout and delivery by ordering from your phone. Trejos’s Tacos, 1556 Cahuenga Blvd., (323)461-8226; 11419 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)206-6463; 6333 W. Third St. #322, (323)452-9008. Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts, 6785 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)462-4600.

Mezcal Tasting Experience

Madre Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria is hosting a virtual mezcal tasting on Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m. Pick up your mezcal flight at one of the Madre Oaxaxan Restaurant and Mezcaleria locations today. Founder Ivan Vasquez has curated four offerings, alongside salt de gusano (worm salt), a map of Mexico with the agave territory, and a small piece of cooked agave from Oaxaca. Participant must be 21 and over with valid ID. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased via FeverUp at feverup.com/m/87899. Pickup will be available today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 10426 National Blvd., (310)559-4732; 261 Cabrillo Ave. #100, (310) 974-8005, 801 N. Fairfax Ave.

The Front Yard at the Garland just reopened

Make reservations to sit under the sycamore trees in a comfortable, updated layout allowing social distancing. The expanded patio area offers additional outdoor seating. Safety and cleanliness procedures that have been implemented include air purifiers added to the dining rooms, mandatory health screening and a temperature check on arrival for guests and staff. Guests are to call the restaurant upon arrival from their car and must stay in their vehicle until notified that their table for their entire party present is ready. All service and support staff will be required to wear face masks and shields. Guests must wear a face mask at all times except when seated. Custom dividers have been added to shield between booths. Plexiglass screens have been added to the hostess stand and bar area, and guests will receive single-use menus. At the end of the meal, guests will receive sanitizer wipes with the check, along with a new pen for the guest to keep. The Front Yard is closed on Monday and Tuesday. It’s open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. One Saturday and Sunday, it is open for brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner service begins at 6 p.m. 4222 Vineland Ave., (818)255-7290.

Interstellar opens patio dining

Husband-and-wife owners Daniel and Angie Kim embrace the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market cultural melting pot with their food, wine and coffee. Guests can sit on the comfortable patio and enjoy signature espresso drinks and iced orange maple lattes. Pick up grab-and-go items like the prosciutto and arugula sandwich with burrata cheese and truffle oil, to take for a picnic overlooking the Pacific Ocean at Santa Monica’s Palisades Park. Interstellar is located just steps from the park and beach. They offer contactless pickup orders. Call when you are out front for curbside pickup or takeout. 109 Broadway, (310)310-8820.

El Torito

Founded in 1954, El Torito has reduced their indoor dining capacity and offers outdoor patio seating now for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch. Summery menu favorites include a seafood taco trio and flame-grilled fajitas supreme. Be sure to order their smoky pineapple mezcal cocktail. The employees disinfect all touched surfaces with FDA-approved chemicals. All staff will wear a mask at all times and wear gloves for all food handling. Disinfecting gels and sanitizing wipes will be available for staff and guests to use. Safe curbside pickup and delivery is available for those who chose to dine in their home. 3360 Ocean Park Blvd., (310)450-8665.