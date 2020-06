Re “Letters to the Editor, specifically the letter from Rabbi Baron,” June 4 issue

Printing this racist screed and canard regarding the Chinese serves only to encourage more deranged people. The rabbi’s ramblings serve no good purpose and printing them only encourages more idiocy.

The New York Times retracted a letter containing similar rubbish – it would be good if your paper would be as reasonable.

Thomas Reynolds

Los Angeles

Editor’s Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions or policy of the Park Labrea News/Beverly Press. We firmly believe in allowing First Amendment speech rights to be exercised. In the absence of racist words, hate speech or advocacy of violence, we will continue to allow our readers to express their views.