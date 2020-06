The Petersen Automotive Museum will premiere video footage of 1930s Lemans archival footage for car enthusiasts to watch today, June 4, at 11 a.m. on their website.

Petersen’s Car and Coffee Online brings enthusiasts and community members together to talk about cars, drink coffee and offer awards on June 7.

To participate in the virtual event, car enthusiasts must submit a 20- to 30-second horizontal video of their car and are encouraged to share a story about their vehicle.

Upload the video to Dropbox, Google Drive or YouTube and fill out a submission form. Videos must be submitted by the end of today, June 4, and all video submissions will be made into a 90-minute video that will premiere on June 7.

On June 15 Petersen staff will showcase Bill Swanson’s car collection. He is a retired chairman and chief executive officer of Raytheon Company and an avid car collector.

For information, visit petersen.org.