Messob Ethiopian Restaurant is one of many successful and popular black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles. Brothers Berhanu and Getahun Asfaw from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, took over Messob Ethiopian Restaurant in 1985, crafting authentic dishes using the freshest ingredients. They import their spices directly from Ethiopia to ensure true quality flavors.

In 2014, Messob was one of 80 small businesses selected as Small Business of the Year by the California State Assembly. It was selected from 3.3 million small businesses in California.

To support Messob, my family and I went online and placed an order last Friday for pickup. Instead of ordering individual dishes, we ordered two combination plates – the Super Messob Exclusive for the meat eaters in my family, and Vegetarian’s Delight for those who prefer vegan dishes. We paired these dishes with two of Messob’s pre-made cocktails – the Aksum Sunrise made with rum, Unforbidden guava simple syrup, lime juice and a splash of Pom; and the Blue Nile Falls made with vodka, Unforbidden blueberry simple syrup, lemon juice, mint bitters and citrus peel to pick up and enjoy at home. To finish off our order, we included some baklava.

When I arrived around 4:30 p.m. for pickup, both brothers were inside the restaurant. Berhanu Asfaw greeted me wearing a mask, while in the back bar area, Getahun Ashaw was making our cocktails.

Messob is one of the most traditional Ethiopian restaurants in Little Ethiopia on South Fairfax Avenue. Inside, the walls are decorated with hand-woven blonde lauhala matting in a checkered pattern, and festive photos and maps of Ethiopia. In the center of the dining room, are a few colorful and functional Messob baskets with conical lids. Each can be made into a table to hold plates of Ethiopian dishes.

According to Berhanu, when Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement in mid-March that only takeout and delivery would be available at restaurants, Messob stayed open by providing pickup and delivery orders.

When Garcetti announced Los Angeles restaurants can reopen at 60% of their capacity and apply for outdoor dining permits, the Asfaw brothers were ready to open their dining room and small outdoor patio.

“We rearranged the furniture for appropriate social distancing and placed a couple tables outside for fresh-air dining on the patio. Plus we have the next door space to serve guests,” Berhanu said.

To ensure guests safety, they are maintaining a high level of cleanliness and sanitation practices. They clean door handles, counter surfaces, pens and credit card machines throughout the day. To ensure proper social distancing, they placed markings on their floors to help guests distance themselves from others. The staff wear gloves and face masks, and they ask guests to do the same when they arrive for pickup and dine-in. To minimize contact for pickup, they encourage guests to call or order online, and pay ahead to save time. Reservations for dine-in need to be made two hours in advance.

When Messob opened in Little Ethiopia, they introduced guests to the Ethiopian culture called Gursha. It means “mouthful” and refers to tearing injera – Ethiopian flatbread – into small pieces to scoop up food. It’s a gesture of affection between husband and wife, relatives and friends. Injera is used to pick up stews, vegetables and salads.

Injera is thick, crepe-like, uniquely porous and slightly spongy in texture. Made with teff, a tiny grain grown in Ethiopia, along with barley, corn and millet, it takes days to make to achieve the slightly sour-tasting porous texture. This flatbread is ideal for soaking up the juices from the various dishes in the Super Messob Exclusive. The plate included a small serving of doro wot, chicken pieces stewed in chopped shallots, spiced butter, fresh ginger, cardamom and cumin in a red pepper sauce. We also received siga wot – strips of beef in the same sauce. Next to these were yebeg siga alicha, a mild lamb stew with garlic, ginger and other spices.

The only hiccup I have with takeout is it’s hard to decipher each dish. I wasn’t sure if I was eating siga wot or tibs, which is cubed beef with tomato, garlic, onion, spiced butter and green chilies; however, we all enjoyed the pleasing exotic flavors.

The Vegetarian Delight box was a combination of different vegetable dishes with Ethiopian herbs and spices. My favorite was the steamed peas with onions, seasoned with garlic and ginger called yater alicha. I also enjoyed the split lentils in red pepper sauce, seasoned with assorted spices called yemiser wot. Also in the container was yatakilt alicha with steamed vegetables and onions seasoned with spices, collard greens in garlic, pumpkin, a simple lettuce salad and tomato fit-fit, which is typically served as a breakfast dish in Ethiopia.

To get a true Ethiopian meal experience, it’s worth dining in and having the Asfaw brothers explain each dish in detail.

For those seeking delivery, they use DoorDash and you can request “no contact” or “leave at the door.”

Be sure to call to make your dine-in reservations or place your carry out orders.

Other restaurants along the block on Fairfax have open signs including Little Ethiopia Restaurant, 1048 S. Fairfax Ave., (323)930-2808; Meals by Genet, 1053 S. Fairfax Ave., (323)938-9304; Rosalind’s, 1044 S. Fairfax Ave., (323)936-2486; and Merkato, 1036 1/2 S. Fairfax Ave., (323)935-1775. Messob $$ 1041 S. Fairfax Ave., (323)938-8827.