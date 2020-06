Loyola High School of Los Angeles is continuing a month-long celebration of the class of 2020, culminating with commencement weekend on June 5-6.

Although some traditions will be altered because of the public health emergency, the school has created a graduation experience that celebrates seniors and includes a car parade.

The ceremony will also include a livestreamed baccalaureate mass from Clougherty Chapel on Friday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. The Jesuit school tradition will be presided over by Loyola’s president, the Rev. Gregory Goethals. Readings will be conducted by the class of 2020. The salutatorian will present his senior prayer at the end of mass.

A livestreamed graduation ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 6, at 9 a.m. Goethals and Loyola Principal Frank Kozakowski will honor, individually and as a group, each of the 303 graduates of the class of 2020. The valedictorian will address his classmates of four years, as will Board Chair Rick J. Caruso. Awards for excellence will also be given to the deserving seniors. The car parade will run through parts of Loyola’s campus and surrounding streets from 1 to 3 p.m.

The celebration also includes “Senior Spotlight,” a roll call and highlight reel of each senior’s special moments from their time at Loyola. Seniors will receive the Graduation 2020 Box with diploma cover, graduation cap and tassel, graduation gown, graduation programs and baccalaureate mass programs, the El Camino yearbook, the Sesquicentennial History of Loyola keepsake book and a yard sign .

When restrictions have been lifted further, there will be an in-person Loyola High School graduation reception on campus for seniors and their families, where the class of 2020 can celebrate their achievements.

For information, visit loyolahs.edu.