Members of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery issued an open letter on June 15 calling out the insidious effects of structural racism across society, including the economy, and urging business and civic leaders to take a stand against injustice as the state and nation works to rebuild a more inclusive and resilient economy.

“As people across our nation stand up for justice, we as business and civic leaders recognize that taking a stand against racism is not just a moral imperative for our collective future, but an economic one. The discrimination inflicted upon black Americans has entrenched discrimination that harms other people of color – leaving them, and our entire economy, vulnerable to a shock like the COVID-19 crisis,” the letter read. “But recovering from COVID-19 also presents an opportunity to re-imagine our society and economy by striking out against injustice. We declare with one voice that this pattern of racial inequality must stop now and that the results of our attempt to redress the past and correct the present will manifest in this generation.”

The letter, signed by California leaders from a diverse range of economic and social sectors, outlines how people of color are disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and racism in policing, and highlights the income gaps across ethnicity, gender and ability that persist in California – the world’s fifth-largest economy.

The task force, comprised of nearly 100 members, has committed to putting people first, explicitly addressing racial and ethnic discrimination and disparities, expanding opportunity in places facing extreme poverty and inequality, and prioritizing shared prosperity and economic inclusion. For information, visit gov.ca.gov.