In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Los Angeles Unified School District and Snap Inc. – the social-media company that runs Snapchat – are leveraging the powerful combination of education and technology to launch a virtual book club to help keep high school-aged students connected to learning while campuses remain closed.

On May 27, “The A-List Book Club” – a four-episode original show that inspires students to read by showcasing musicians, athletes, actors and other celebrities sharing personally meaningful books – launched on Snapchat. The episodes feature Alicia Keys, Russell Westbrook, Kendall Jenner and Noah Centineo, and all four episodes are available on Snapchat’s Discover page in Los Angeles and on the LAUSD’s YouTube channel.

At the end of each self-shot episode, LAUSD students can “swipe up” to be directed to the district’s website and enter their student credentials to receive a free digital copy of the book. The book donations will be funded by L.A. Students Most In Need, a charity created to support students and families during this time. To encourage reading across the country, the series will also air without the “swipe up” option to Snapchatters nationwide.

“Snap knows how to keep young people engaged,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said. “The virtual book club builds on that know-how to keep students connected and learning building on the investment we have made providing students with a device and internet access.”

“Education creates opportunity, and we are excited to support public education and help create new ways to engage students in learning outside the structure of a classroom,” said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. “We are inspired by working together with Los Angeles Unified to create resources for students to help them build the foundation for future success.”

For information, visit snapchat.com/discover/The_A-List_Book_Club/6526689621, or youtube.com/user/LosAngelesSchools.