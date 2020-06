The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust has adapted its “Voices of History” programs into virtual workshops for summer educational opportunities.

The workshops allow students to create meaningful artistic reflections in different mediums. Students learn about the Holocaust through the museum’s extensive collection of artifacts, informative sessions with museum staff and dialogue with Holocaust survivors, and then interview the survivors and collaborate with them to develop their ideas into theatrical performances, art and photography exhibits.

The final projects capture the personal stories of the survivors, the students’ understanding of history and their dedication to shaping the future of Holocaust education.

A “Voices of History” Art And Resilience Workshop will be held from June 15-19. Participating students will work with Holocaust survivors who are also art mentors to create pieces inspired by iconography and narratives. Students will draw inspiration from reflections on their own lives and family experiences.

Through a virtual visual arts experience, students will discuss how art is a powerful catalyst for expression, can help in processing painful memories and act as a pathway to finding resilience. The workshop will conclude with a virtual gallery exhibition of students’ art and artist statements. The program is presented in partnership with Milken Community Schools.

In partnership with the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the museum is also holding a Virtual Theater Workshop. In a digital two-week program, students will work with Holocaust survivors to write, direct and act in a theater performance. Through the virtual theater experience, students will create a performance that draws on history and social justice issues that currently exist in their lives.

Tuition is free for the art workshop (with donations suggested) and $150 for the theater workshop. Need-based scholarships are available.

For information, visit lamoth.org/education–resources/summer-workshops-for-students.