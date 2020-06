To help meet the urgent needs of Los Angeles residents, the Jewish Free Loan Association is offering $1,000 loans to 1,000 community members through its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

The special initiative addresses the urgent needs of people who are living under difficult conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. Jewish Free Loan offers a flexible repayment schedule for its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund loans.

“Our goal is to help as many people as possible, so these are unique loans in that they do not require guarantors who promise to repay loans in case of default,” JFLA CEO Rachel Gross said. “Instead, JFLA will run a credit check on the borrower and ask for the names and contact information for two references. References can be friends, relatives or neighbors who will confirm that they know the borrower.”

Jewish Free Loan Association is a financial institution offering assistance to people of all faiths facing financial challenges. Interest-free loans are available for emergencies, education, developing small businesses, health care and life cycle events.

For information, call (323)761-8837, or visit jfla.org.