Immaculate Heart, which has educated young women in grades 6-12 since 1906 on its campus at 5515 Franklin Ave., has not held a formal graduation this year because of stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the school is still planning to honor its class of 2020 at an event later this summer on a date to be determined. Details are still under consideration. Immaculate Heart usually holds graduation ceremonies at the Hollywood Bowl, but was unable this year because of closures.

Graduating senior Lola Dutcher has been selected as class speaker, representing the 118-member class of 2020. Christine Knudsen, Immaculate Heart’s longtime theology instructor and chair of the theology department, will serve as the commencement speaker. Knudsen, who retired last June after 31 years of teaching at Immaculate Heart, is also the author of “Engaging the Heart: Spirituality for Teenagers,” a handbook on mindfulness with meditations and prayer services for high school theology instructors teaching teenagers.

Immaculate Heart High School recently celebrated its graduating class with a “Senior Sundae Party” on May 8 that featured students receiving special cards and treats as they arrived in vehicles and maintained safe distancing. Since March 16, all students at Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School have been learning at home.

For information, visit immaculateheart.org.