Hollywood Temple Beth El will focus its weekly Shabbat morning services online on the theme of black and Jewish common concerns in the wake of the George Floyd killing on June 6 at 11:30 a.m. after services at 10:30 a.m.

Rabbi Norbert Weinberg will moderate the conversation with Richard Hirschhaut, executive director of the American Jewish Committee, and Reverend Michael JT Fisher, pastor of the Greater Zion Church Family of Compton, who has been active in building bridges with the Jewish community.

Questions that will be addressed during the discussion include understanding the current social unrest, the mindset of demonstrators, the Jewish community’s response to Floyd’s death, how to heal the wounds of the community in the middle of political strife, pandemic and massive unemployment.

For purposes of security, the Zoom services and meeting will be accessible only to members of Hollywood Temple Beth El or prescreened attendees, however a recording will be posted on YouTube on June 7 at youtube.com/playlist?list= PLxjc3h0xSwvPfynwH4SLAMj_auyLeVV7W.

For information, visit htbel.org.