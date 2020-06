The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management is asking business owners who suffered physical damage or economic injury due to recent civil unrest to register online to be connected to future disaster aid as it becomes available from state and federal sources.

“Disaster recovery is a multi-layered process, but all efforts always start with clearly capturing the extent of damages and losses suffered in our county,” said Kevin McGowan, director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “We’ve developed a short online survey tool that both gathers that information and helps us create a registry of business owners so that we can directly communicate with them as future disaster aid resources become available.”

For information and the online survey, visit bit.ly/SBApdpda. Business and property owners will be asked to enter basic business identification information and a short description of damages suffered. Business owners who do not have access to the internet may call the county’s Disaster Help Center at (833)238-4450.